South West hospitality bookings drop 20% on 2019 figures
- Published
Bookings at restaurants, pubs and cafes in the South West have dropped by 20%, according to industry leaders.
The figures were gathered by the South West Business Council which said the fall was in comparison to data from 2019.
The decline in hospitality bookings has been blamed on the rising cost of living.
One restaurant in Cornwall told the BBC it had seen table occupancy drop from more than 90% to less than 60%.
'Loss of revenue'
Darren Wills has been the owner of The Old Inn, in Bodmin, for 24 years.
He said they have had "quite a few no-shows this year" resulting in losses for the pub.
"One customer said to us that they will book up to five restaurants and then pick one nearer the time, wherever they are close to," he said.
"You've got the extra staff in, the wages - the loss of revenue is huge."
Natalie Moore, co-owner of the Pickwick Inn, in Wadebridge, said customers are now "saving money by eating at home" and only coming out "once in the holidays".
She added: "Unless this industry can get some help, eating out is going to be an elitist thing going forward.
"It's only really going to be the very wealthy that can afford to do it and we are going to see a lot of small, independent restaurants and pubs who just can't make the numbers work."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk