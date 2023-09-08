Barnstaple street marshal scheme extended for six months
- Published
A street marshal scheme which is said to have contributed towards a fall in anti-social behaviour by a third in Barnstaple over the past 12 months will continue.
North Devon District Council will fund it for another six months.
The council has described the project as "an unprecedented success" with almost 400 fewer crimes in the town compared with the previous year.
The extension will cost £50,000 and will include Ilfracombe.
The Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) reported that councillors heard the marshals were highly valued by the police and other emergency services as well as council staff, businesses, residents and visitors.
They were funded after a successful bid to the Government's Safer Streets programme, which gave the council £350,000 in July last year to tackle anti-social behaviour and violence against women and girls.
North Devon District Council and the Office of the Police and Crime Commissioner provided £179,000 of match funding.
A raft of measures were carried out including graffiti removal, improved street lighting, additional CCTV cameras and training for children and hospitality workers on staying safe.
'A great asset'
Council chairman Ian Roome said Barnstaple was now a much nicer place to visit.
"The shopkeepers are telling me that it really works and what an advantage it is," he said.
"People in Ilfracombe will see that too."
Police said the two street marshals were "a great asset" and the feedback had been "really positive".
Ilfracombe has been included in the scheme after complaints of increased drinking in Runnymede Gardens and the seafront.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk