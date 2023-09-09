Man skateboarding coast to coast in Devon for mental health
A man is skateboarding across Devon to raise awareness for men's mental health.
Nick Harris, 45, is travelling from Ilfracombe on the north coast down to Plymouth.
The five-day challenge started on Wednesday and is expected to finish on Sunday.
Money raised through donations will go toward a suicide prevention charity and a community group hoping to build a skatepark.
Mr Harris, from Ivybridge, chose to ride route 27 of the National Cycle Network, which combines beaches, estuaries, and valleys, with a view of Dartmoor, too.
He said the trip of 102 miles (163km) was an "epic journey" and "ticks all the boxes of doing something worthwhile".
Having struggled with his own mental health more than six years ago, Mr Harris wanted to raise money for The Ben Raemers Foundation, which was established in 2019 following the death of professional skateboarder, Ben Raemers.
The foundation delivers suicide prevention training to skate teams and crews, managers, and professional skateboarders.
'A community hub'
More than £1,000 has so far been raised which will be split between the foundation, and building a skatepark in Ivybridge, through Skate South Devon CIC.
The former primary school teacher says the project is about "more than just building a park".
He said: "We want to put a facility in Ivybridge which will support the community in the long-term, bring workshops and projects to the park.
"So, we're also building a community hub to work with young people and families. And a big focus of that will be to improve people's mental health through exercise which they will be able to do at the park."
The end of the challenge coincides with the Samaritan's World Suicide Prevention Day on Sunday.
