Man killed in crash near Okehampton was talented tattoo artist
A man killed in a crash near Okehampton on Sunday was an award-winning tattoo artist, his family have said.
Dane Forester, 35, from Okehampton, suffered serious injuries when he was involved in a crash at about 16:40 BST on the B3215 near Sampford Courtenay.
He was airlifted to hospital where he later died.
His family said he was a "devoted father" and a "committed and thoughtful dad".
They said: "Dane Forester, who died aged 35, was an award-winning tattoo artist and loving father to two daughters aged 10 and eight."
Devon and Cornwall Police said the crash involved a Honda motorcycle and a black Toyota Aygo car.
'Deeply missed'
His family said: "Dane moved to Devon from West Sussex 10 years ago, living first in South Zeal and then in Okehampton.
"He established Image Tattoo studio in Exeter which soon became very successful. His work was in high demand and his style was sought after by many clients.
"He was joined by several other artists and loved his business. He won several awards for his artistic talent.
"Dane was a devoted father to his two daughters, a committed and thoughtful dad who was always there for them."
They said he also liked climbing, fishing and keeping fit.
"He enjoyed life to the full, from an evening of poker with friends, to distilling his own rum and gin, to competing in a strong man competition.
"Dane will be very deeply missed by his family, his work family, and all his friends."
Officers say investigations are ongoing.
