Volunteers needed to tell story of Cornish mining
- Published
The National Trust is on the lookout for volunteers to help share the story of Cornish mining.
The team at East Pool Mine is looking for new visitor experience volunteers, and the site at Levant Mine and Beam Engine need tour guides.
Both locations are considered standout examples of a mining industry that shaped the county's communities, fortunes and landscapes.
The National Trust said enthusiasm was more important than any special skills.
Levant Mine and Beam Engine sits on the cliffs of the Tin Coast in west Cornwall, near the mining town of St Just.
One of the "mines under the sea", the National Trust said Levant's is a story of industry and tragedy and it is home to the only winding beam engine in steam, still in its original engine house.
On 20 October 1919, a wooden transportation system called a Man Engine collapsed, killing 31 men in the Levant tin and copper mine. The accident led to its closure in 1933.
James Breslin, visitor operations and experiences manager for the National Trust Mining Sites in West Cornwall said: "The special places we care for at East Pool Mine and Levant hold an important place in the hearts of the community that live around them.
"These are places of international significance and we're keen that the teams sharing this remarkable heritage truly represent the diverse communities they serve."
JJ James, National Trust welcome manager at East Pool Mine, said: "Whether you're interested in Cornish history, engineering or just want to try something new, we would love to hear from you.
"You don't need any special skills - a smile and enthusiasm will be plenty to get you started."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk