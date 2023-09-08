Residents' anger over failed Devon building company
Residents have called for a public apology amid fears that losses made by a development company could leave taxpayers footing the bill.
A soft closure of 3Rivers Development Ltd was agreed by all members at a full Mid Devon District Council meeting.
The council has loaned the company £21m, and expects to recoup two thirds of that.
It set up the arm's length development company before the pandemic to construct high quality local homes.
It is hoped the closure will maximise the financial return to the council.
The company was established to generate a profit for the council, but it was impacted by the pandemic and a failure to sell enough properties at St George's Court in Tiverton.
At the meeting on Wednesday, residents voiced concerns over the lack of independent scrutiny and the site's suitability for social housing, which is part of the council's plan to win back public support.
The council needed annual sales of about £3.5m to cover its overheads. In both its 2021/22 and 2022/23 accounts, the council provisioned for potential losses by the company of around £5.3m.
After recommendations by cabinet last month, the council has agreed to close the company over a what it suggests is a "sensible short term period" to minimise potential financial exposure and maximise returns.
3Rivers Development has two schemes at St George's Court and Haddon Heights, while Bampton will be completed in the next six months.
'An absolute disaster'
Resident Roger Davey said the formation of 3Rivers and St George's Court was "a disaster" and the latest decision by the cabinet to sell St George's Court to itself showed "a complete lack of commercial and financial competence."
"This site could have been a jewel in Tiverton's crown, [but] is now blighted by this eyesore, enormous, ugly blocks of flats towering over the river bank like a ridge of giant tombstones. It's another nail in Tiverton's coffin.
"The council was warned on many occasions that this scheme was not viable. In 2020 I called for 3Rivers to be wound up as I could see there was no profit to be had."
One resident of St Andrew's Road, Debra Coslin, called for a public apology for the whole of Mid Devon, who she said had funded an "absolute disaster."
Liberal Democrat council leader Luke Taylor said the council "certainly has no plans for any future arms-length businesses."
He said: "Whilst the losses to this council will still be significant, it will be no way near the £21 million currently being reported.
"This new administration knows it has to work hard to regain the trust of the electorate that previous administrations have lost.
"The scrutiny committee has already announced a 'lessons-learned' initiative for their forward plan."
Delegated authority has been given to the deputy chief executive, in conjunction with the cabinet member for finance, to close the company - in preference to calling in administrators.
Councillors also agreed that regular updates be made to cabinet members to make sure members were all aware that matters were progressing.
