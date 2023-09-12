Luke Dann, 37, guilty of manslaughter in Plymouth
- Published
A man who drove his Range Rover over a pedestrian has been found guilty of manslaughter but cleared of murder.
Luke Dann, 37, from Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, drove his car over David Kelly, 42, also from the city, on Leigham Manor Drive on 21 March.
Mr Kelly died at the scene and Dann's Range Rover was later found in the Marsh Mills retail park.
After a trial at Plymouth Crown Court, Dann was found guilty of manslaughter, with sentencing due on Wednesday.
The court heard from the prosecution that Dann was driving home from a snooker club on the evening of the incident.
The court was told David Kelly was waiting on Leigham Manor Drive to "pick up drugs" from another person whose identity is not known.
There was evidence of an argument between the men and, although the reason for this was unclear, the prosecution said Dann might have become abusive after Mr Kelly asked if he had any drugs.
Witnesses reported hearing shouting, the sound of an engine revving and a "thud".