Work to start on skatepark in Kingsbridge
Work will begin on a new community skatepark in Devon on Monday.
Nearly £40,000 for the park in Kingsbridge has been raised through a Crowdfunder scheme.
Sport England then offered funding of £100,000 after the massive level of local support caught their attention.
South Hams District Council (SHDC) said that funding means the project is likely to be completed before the end of 2023 - ahead of the previous target date of spring 2024.
Adam Sherring, from Kingsbridge Skatepark Community Group, said: "The success of this project is down to the amazing support it's had from our residents, businesses and local councils.
"It's no mean feat raising that level of money, especially so during a cost of living crisis - but it goes to show how much we all value the physical and mental health of our community. Kingsbridge will now have a wheeled sports facility they can be proud of."
Some residents had raised concerns about the suggested loss of nine trees above the site.
Four of those trees will now be kept, with at least 22 trees planted to replace the five being felled.
Philip Cole, chairman of Kingsbridge Town Council (KTC), said the new park had the support "of large swathes of the local community".
Victor Abbott, executive member for community services and leisure at SHDC, said Mr Sherring had "done his town proud".
He said: "The need for this facility is clear and has been shown in the fantastic support and generosity of the community."
The project is being delivered by skatepark construction design and build company Wheelscape.
Elliot Hamilton, the firm's project manager, said he hoped the skatepark would attract beginners while also challenging experienced skaters.
He said: "We're proud to be a part of this and hope it serves as a blueprint for future projects in the area."
KTC provided £50,000 of funding with SHDC providing £30,000 along with Section 106 Developer's Funding of £25,000. The project has also benefitted from £5,000 from The Gibbons Trust and £5,000 from The Norman Family Trust.