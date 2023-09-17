Man, 96, to officially open Plymouth's new eye infirmary
- Published
A 96-year-old man who started using Plymouth's eye services at the age of five will open a new "state-of-the-art facility", bosses say.
The service moves from Derriford Hospital to William Prance Road with clinical work starting next month.
The NHS said Robert Johns would open the facility on 18 October.
It added the facility had been due to open in the spring, but was delayed by problems with sourcing materials and contractor workforce issues.
Mr Johns previously praised staff as "miracle workers" for the service they provide.
He said the infirmary "gave me enough sight to do everything I wanted to do".
The University Hospitals Plymouth NHS Trust said the new building would include theatres, an increased number of treatment rooms and an expanded area for children.
The new three-floor facility will bring together outpatient and surgical eye treatments currently provided at Derriford.
The work is part of a £300m programme to re-develop the Derriford site, the trust board meeting heard.
Hospital bosses said the infirmary would offer improved access for patients, with a drop-off zone and parking immediately outside of the building.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk