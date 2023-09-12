Witness appeal after serious Torquay crash
Police are appealing for witnesses to a crash in Torquay involving one vehicle in the early hours of Sunday.
Police, the ambulance service, and the fire and rescue service attended the crash, which happened on St Michael's Road at about 00:50 BST.
The 29-year-old driver, who was trapped in the vehicle, was taken to Derriford Hospital.
The road was closed for six hours for police investigations and for the telegraph pole to be replaced.
Police are appealing for anyone who may have witnessed the crash, or who has dashcam footage, to come forward.
