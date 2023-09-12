Annual Widecombe Fair attracts thousands of visitors

People at Widecombe Fair
The event is run by volunteers and held on the second Tuesday in September every year

The annual Widecombe Fair has seen thousands of visitors descend on Dartmoor.

The event takes place on the second Tuesday in September at Widecombe-in-the-Moor.

Run entirely by volunteers, the day-long fair showcases local farmers and agriculture in the region, as well as the famous Tom Cobley downhill race.

This year it is supporting local charity Widecombe Community Hall CIO.

This year the fair is supporting local charity Widecombe Community Hall CIO
There was a truck-load going on in the Dartmoor village
Traditional trades, food, and live music were a few of the things on display

Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk

Related Topics

More on this story

Related Internet Links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.