Service to be held for retiring Bishop of Exeter
- Published
A service will be held at the weekend for the Bishop of Exeter, who is retiring after almost a decade in the post.
The Right Reverend Robert Atwell, who was installed in 2014, said the job had been a "huge privilege".
He will hand back the bishop's ceremonial staff to the Dean of Exeter Cathedral on Sunday, marking the end of his tenure.
Hundreds are expected to attend the cathedral to say farewell.
During his time in the post, Bishop Atwell championed the role of the rural church and led Devon's 600 Anglican churches through the Covid pandemic.
He said he will take with him a "treasure trove of happy memories".
"It has been a huge privilege to be Bishop of Exeter. The people of Devon will always have a special place in my affections," he said.
"The Church is alive and well in Devon and so as I go into retirement, that's something that rejoices my heart.
"If my successor is but a quarter as happy and fulfilled as I have been, that person will be truly blessed."
The Bishop of Crediton, the Right Reverend Jackie Searle, will take over as acting Bishop of Exeter, pending the appointment of a new bishop.
