Man who drove over pedestrian sentenced to 15 years
- Published
A man who drove his car over a pedestrian has been jailed.
Luke Dann drove his Range Rover over David Kelly, killing him, on Leigham Manor Drive in Plymouth on 21 March.
At Plymouth Crown Court, Dann, 37, from Beechwood Rise, Plymouth, was found not guilty of murder but convicted of manslaughter.
Sentencing Dann to 15 years, Judge Peter Johnson said Dann's ego "had a major part to play" in the death and he had "used his car as a weapon".
He also said he rejected suggestions self-defence played a part in what Dann did, telling him he had "used his car as a weapon" when there was a "blindingly obvious risk" he would do Mr Kelly harm.
"You no doubt felt offended in some way and wanted to show Mr Kelly that you were not a man to be insulted," he said.
The judge noted Dann continued to drive "for a hundred yards or so after driving over Mr Kelly" and said it was "a reasonable indicator as to what your intention was" and Dann had "still had sufficient control of your emotions to begin constructing a way of evading responsibility".
He said: "Shamefully, you called 999 not to summon help for Mr Kelly, but to lay the ground for a defence about being the victim of an attack ... You were just thinking of yourself."
The court heard Dann was driving home from a snooker club on the evening of the incident and David Kelly, 42, was waiting on Leigham Manor Drive to buy cocaine from another person whose identity is not known.
There was evidence of an argument between the men and, although the reason for this was unclear, prosecutor Adam Vaitilingam KC said Dann might have become abusive after Mr Kelly asked if he had any drugs.
Witnesses reported hearing shouting, the sound of an engine revving and a "thud".
Mr Kelly died of severe injuries caused when he was run over, the court was told.
During mitigation at sentencing, defence barrister John Ryder KC said Dann's father had died nine days before the incident and Dann himself had been in poor health.
Dann was told he would serve at least 10 years in prison.
Devon and Cornwall Police said they welcomed the verdict after what had been "a complex investigation".