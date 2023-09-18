Plymouth sea wall repairs get under way
Repairs to a sea wall in Plymouth are getting under way.
A section of the path, between the Mount Batten ferry terminal and the Mount Batten North slipway, has been narrowed for some time, after a collapse of the sea wall below.
The void underneath is believed to be around four metres (13ft) wide, more than two metres high and two metres deep
The work is expected to take up to 10 weeks to complete.
Councillor Chris Penberthy, cabinet member for corporate property, land and facilities, said: "There has been fencing along this popular part of the South West Coast Path for a number of years now and it is time the issue was dealt with.
"We need to fully investigate the damage to the sea wall below and get it repaired - and the sooner the better."
"Prolonging these works any further will mean the risk of poor weather conditions hampering our efforts and potentially delaying repairs for another year."
Pedestrians will be diverted along Lawrence Road during the closure and access to the ferry terminal and all businesses will be maintained throughout.
