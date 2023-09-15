Safety warning after Devon boat passenger left paralysed
The paralysis of a passenger on a rigid inflatable boat (RIB) ride has prompted a safety warning to operators.
The Marine Accident Investigation Branch (MAIB) has issued the advice to commercial owners to urgently review their operation and risk assessments.
The passenger was left paralysed from the waist down when they were hurt in Ilfracombe, Devon, the MAIB said.
There was a significantly higher risk of spinal fractures to people seated in RIBs' front sections, it noted.
Operators of the boats have now been urged to ensure pre-departure talks with passengers include discussion of how they should use seats and the correct posture to adopt.
Choppy conditions
The injured passenger was among 12 on board the sea safari vessel, during the ride in June, the MAIB said.
It said that it was not until the boat was clear of the jetty, that the two crew gave a safety briefing and instructions on wearing lifejackets.
The boat then went out to sea and was increasing speed in choppy conditions when it encountered a steep-sided wave, it said.
The RIB then came off the wave and slammed "violently" into the trough, dislodging the passenger from a seat at the forward end of the boat, causing spinal injuries that left them paralysed from the waist down.
No further details were given by the MAIB.
The MAIB said key safety issues identified in its latest safety bulletin include the warning of the risk of injury to people seated in the front of RIBs, "regardless of speed".
'Maintain correct posture'
Risk assessments should include and address "the variability of weather conditions and the ability of passengers".
Passenger pre-departure briefings should ensure they include "a specific explanation of how to use the seat(s) and their associated handholds, including how to maintain the correct posture and stability to mitigate against injury", it said.
Andrew Moll, chief inspector of marine accidents, also said there should be "specific mitigation measures in place to prevent injury to passengers seated in the front third of a boat's length".
A full investigation report into the incident was to "be published in due course", the MAIB said.