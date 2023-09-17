Exeter Airport closes after being hit by flooding
- Published
Exeter Airport has closed after being hit by flash flooding.
It comes after heavy downpours caused widespread problems across the county, as weather warnings affect much of the South West.
The airport said it was working to restore normal operations "as soon as possible".
It said in the meantime, passengers should contact their airline for any further information.
The Met Office said in areas with a yellow warning, there was a "small chance" conditions could pose a danger to life.
It said flooding to homes and businesses, power cuts, a loss of other services to homes and travel disruption were all also possible but less likely.
The band of rain affecting the South West is expected to move into the south-east of England on Sunday afternoon, the forecaster said.
In a statement, the airport said: "Following heavy rain today (Sunday September 17th) Exeter Airport has had to close due to flooding affecting the terminal.
"We are working to restore normal operations as soon as possible."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.