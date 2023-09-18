Two arrested after man stabbed to death in Torquay
Two men have been arrested after a man was stabbed to death in a Devon town.
Police and the air ambulance were called to Ellacombe Church Road, in Torquay, at about 15:30 BST on Sunday to reports of an assault.
Det Supt Ben Beckerleg said: "Despite best efforts of everyone at the scene, the victim, a local man in his 30s, was declared deceased."
A 19-year-old man and an 18-year-old man, both from Torquay, have been arrested on suspicion of murder.
Mr Beckerleg said: "Our thoughts are very much with the family and friends of the man who sadly died.
"Our investigation is currently under way, and we are carrying out a number of lines of enquiry to establish what has taken place."
He added: "I appreciate this incident will cause much concern amongst the community. We are doing all that we can to establish what happened today and residents can expect to see officers in and around the area for the next few days."
Devon and Cornwall Police said Ellacombe Church Road had been cordoned off and a scene guard would be in place.
Mr Beckerleg added: "We are appealing for anyone who was in the area of Ellacombe Church Road from around 3pm on Sunday 17 September to contact us."
