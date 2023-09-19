South Molton Lloyds closure sees town left with no banks
A Lloyds Bank branch in a Devon town is closing in a move which will see the area left with no permanent banking facilities.
Lloyds confirmed in June that the South Molton branch was to shut on Tuesday.
The bank said increases in mobile and online banking as well as the number of customers using the branch falling in recent years had prompted the decision.
It said post offices offered "everyday banking" with "cash also available at close-by free-to-use ATMs".
The nearest alternative branch is in Barnstaple, 12 miles (19km) away.
