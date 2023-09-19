Reusable cup scheme launches in Exmouth
- Published
A reusable cup scheme has been launched in a Devon town in a bid to cut down on waste.
The Exmouth Cup scheme will allow people to borrow a cup from some cafes when they buy a hot drink and then return it to any other firm involved.
The cup could then be reused, Exmouth Town Council said.
Officials said eight businesses were currently involved but more were expected to join soon. People could also return cups to the Town Hall.
