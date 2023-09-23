Plymouth Box museum visitor numbers exceed expectations
There was a significant increase in the number of people who visited one of Plymouth's biggest attractions last year.
Plymouth City Council said The Box museum had 246,000 visitors in 2022/2023, an increase of more than 40,000 on the previous year.
It was closed in 2016 before reopening in 2020 following a £42m renovation.
A total of 600,000 people have visited the arts venue since it reopened and last year it made a profit of £429,813.
The renovation was led by Plymouth City Council, in partnership with the University of Plymouth and the National Museum of the Royal Navy.
It was supported by the Heritage Lottery Fund, Arts Council England, the Coastal Communities Fund, the Garfield Weston Foundation, the University of Plymouth, the Wolfson Foundation and the British Film Institute.
In a cabinet meeting, councillors heard The Box had "an incredible summer" with a Light and Colour exhibition, the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS) said.
About 7,000 people took part in free activities organised due to the cost-of-living crisis, up from 4,200 last year.
Cabinet member for culture and deputy council leader Jemima Laing said: "I'm really proud that Plymouth has this exceptional facility and we as city council support it.
"The incredible work and exhibitions are raising the profile of The Box and the city and supporting the creativity of children and young people. The return on our investment in The Box is already being felt."
Councillors said The Box aims to become more inclusive and get more men and teenagers to visit - 65% of visitors last year were female.