Man dies after being hit by land train in Ilfracombe
- Published
A man has died after being trapped by a land train in a coastal resort.
Police said a man in his 50s became trapped by "a purple land train" in Ilfracombe, north Devon, at about 17:15 BST on Friday.
Officers said the man was pronounced dead at the scene at Hillsborough car park.
A 61-year-old man from Ilfracombe was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and has been released on bail.
The incident took place outside the land train's storage facility.
Police said the train was "not in operation on its route" when the man became trapped.
The car park was closed to the public for an investigation to take place and reopened at about 11:40 on Saturday.
Police are appealing for any witnesses to get in touch.
