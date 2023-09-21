Plymouth trees: Work begins on clearing Armada Way
The remains of trees felled in a highly controversial scheme in Plymouth are being cleared.
Plymouth City Council cut down 110 trees in the city centre in the early hours of 15 March sparking outrage among some residents.
A High Court injunction on the same day halted the work on the Armada Way project with 20 trees saved.
Preparation work to clear the trees started early on Thursday and the council believes it will take 24-hours.
Independent ecologists advising the council said the work can continue now bird nesting season has ended.
Trees that have not been felled, including the 20 still covered by the legal injunction, will be protected.
The executive order to cut down the trees as part of the £12.7m regeneration project was signed by the former Conservative leader of the council, Richard Bingley.
Mr Bingley resigned from his role as leader later in March and Labour took control of the city council following the May local elections.
Councillor Tudor Evans, leader of Plymouth City Council, said the authority had "tried really hard to clean-up" but the legal injunction had prevented further progress.
He said: "I know that there will be a big sigh of relief that we can finally get on with finishing the clean-up of Armada Way.
"Bit by bit we are taking back control. Bit by bit we will create a city centre that we all can be proud of."
The council said it was working to minimise disruption as much as possible.
'A lot at stake'
Steve Hughes, chief executive of Plymouth's Business Improvement District, said: "I'm sure all the traders here will be very relieved to learn that the clear-up can finally take place."
"This is a multi-million investment that has the potential to transform the city centre, which is good for our businesses and great for shoppers and visitors. There is a lot at stake."
Ali White, from Save the Trees of Armada Way (STRAW), said it was "a positive step."
She said: "They couldn't leave them there forever, and although there will be a small amount of disruption to wildlife I think it had to happen at some point. It's unfortunate it took this long, but that's just the way it is."
The larger trunks that have been felled are being proposed for reuse. The remnants of the remaining felled trees will be chipped onsite and chippings will be stored temporarily before being sent to parks and allotments across the city.
