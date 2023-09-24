Archbishop of Canterbury Justin Welby to tour Devon
The Archbishop of Canterbury will be spending Remembrance weekend on a tour of Devon.
The Most Reverend Justin Welby's visit from 10 to 12 November is one of a series of church mission weekends he will be involved with across England.
The archbishop will be visiting Ilfracombe Academy, and meeting farmers at Holsworthy Farmer's Market.
He will also be taking part in "The Archbishop in Conversation" at Exeter University on 11 November.
Speaking about his "Come and See '23" weekend, Mr Welby said: "I'm so looking forward to visiting Devon in November.
"It will be a great privilege to meet people from across the county, to pray with them and hear their stories."
He will also be taking part in the 11:00 Remembrance Day silence in Torquay and leading prayers at the annual Remembrance Sunday parade on Plymouth Hoe.
The Bishop of Crediton and soon-to-be Acting Bishop of Exeter, the Right Reverend Jackie Searle, said: "I greatly look forward to welcoming Archbishop Justin to Devon for what will be a very special weekend.
"I pray this weekend will bring spiritual hope and change lives."
