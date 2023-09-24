More than 100 homes planned for outskirts of Honiton
- Published
Proposed construction of more than 100 homes on the outskirts of Honiton, Devon would destroy the peaceful location, a councillor argues.
East Devon District Council's planning committee will be recommended to approve the 115 homes on Tuesday.
Applicants Taylor Wimpey want to build the homes on agricultural land at Middle Northcote Farm just off the A30.
But independent councillor Tony McCullom said there had been dozens of strong objections from local people.
Landscaping, public open spaces and children's play areas are included in the application.
'Sensitive landscaping'
Councillors will be asked to agree on the principle of the project and access to the site, with other details to be considered later.
They will be advised to agree the application subject to conditions, the Local Democracy Reporting Service said.
A report to be considered at the meeting says the proposed homes are in the countryside, but the council had a responsibility to find land for housing and some previous policies were now out of date.
As a result, councillors had to weigh up whether any adverse impacts would significantly outweigh the benefits, which would offer about 25% affordable housing.
The visual impact of the homes could be overcome with "sensitive landscaping", said officers.
"Boosting the supply of housing is one of the main thrusts of government policy and the proposal would bring this forward in a sustainable manner," said the report.
But Mr McCullom, Independent, Honiton St Pauls, said objections from locals claim the development will destroy the peace of the location, particularly for people in a nearby retirement community, as well as lead to an increase in traffic.
Mr McCullom said he fully supported the views and concerns expressed.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk