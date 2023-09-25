Public asked for views on north Devon dog control rules
- Published
People are being asked for their views on rules on controlling dogs in open spaces in north Devon.
The Dogs Public Space Protection Order was introduced in 2021 and will be up for renewal following a six-week consultation period.
Current measures make it an offence not to clean up after your dog or put a lead on your dog when directed.
Residents can visit the council's website or venues in Barnstaple, South Molton or Ilfracombe to take part.
North Devon District Council is considering additional measures as part of the renewal.
New suggestions include implementing a maximum limit of six dogs per dog walker and requiring dogs to be on leads in all council car parks and cemeteries.
Council leader, councillor Ian Roome, said: "We believe that public input is vital in striking the right balance between fostering responsible dog ownership and maintaining harmonious public spaces."
The consultation will close on 30 October.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk