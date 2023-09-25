Plymouth's Stuart Road Primary School to extend safe streets trial
A primary school is extending a trial of traffic restrictions during drop-off and pick-up times.
After a successful trial, Stuart Road Primary in Plymouth is continuing the Safer School Streets pilot.
The road outside the school will be closed from 07:50 to 08:50 and from 14:45 to 15:45 on weekdays, for up to 18 months.
The pilot scheme was organised by Plymouth City Council, in partnership with charity Sustrans.
Local residents and businesses, parents and children with disabilities, the emergency services and delivery vehicles, will all continue to have access during the closures.
The council said the arrangements had been agreed under an experimental traffic regulation order.
During the closures, volunteers and members of staff will steward the closed section of road, the authority said.
'Safer and healthier'
The council said the measures - aimed at making it easier for families to walk, cycle or scoot to school - were "widely welcomed" by parents and residents.
Councillor John Stephens, the council's new walking and cycling champion, said the authority was "often contacted" about road safety concerns around schools.
"We work hard to encourage families to leave the car at home where possible, promote active travel and remind those who are forced to drive to park legally and responsibly," he explained.
"Safer School Streets are a great way to reduce congestion and improve air quality around the school gates, make school journeys safer and healthier and tackle some of the school-run traffic issues experienced by neighbours."
Britta Nicholls, the school's head teacher, said the school was "thrilled" to be the first in the city to adopt the scheme.
She said it had come after a campaign that went on "for several years", and hoped more schools would sign up to develop similar schemes.
