'Enormous' century-old artwork to go on show in Plymouth
- Published
One of Plymouth's largest paintings is due to be revealed for the first time in nearly a century.
The painting, Lady Jane Grey at Her Place of Execution by Solomon Alexander Hart, has been rolled up and stored away for the past 100 years.
Hart was the first Jewish member of the Royal Academy and an influential artist of the 19th Century.
The work, which measures 12ft (3.5m) high by 11ft (3.3m) wide, will be unrolled at The Box on Wednesday.
During his lifetime, Plymouth-born Hart painted scenes from British and Jewish history and also painted the historic synagogues in Plymouth and Exeter.
In 1879 he gave the painting, created in 1839, to the city where it was hung in the municipal buildings.
When the city opened its museum and art gallery in 1910 there were calls for the painting to be moved.
After long discussions Hart's giant work was carried up North Hill and displayed but it is not clear when the painting was removed and put into storage.
The unrolling of the painting this week has risks.
Victoria Pomery, CEO of The Box Plymouth, said: "It's very large-scale.
"It's absolutely enormous and it is rolled up.
"We have to unroll it and see what state of condition it is in. I'm expecting it will be very dusty and there might be all sorts of conservation issues.
"It's not going to be a quick fix but we all feel very excited as a team at the prospect of unrolling this painting, seeing what it looks like and then seeing how we can display it and telling that incredible story."
Hart's legacy has long been recognised in the art world but he is now also noted for his contribution to changing attitudes towards England's Jewish population.
The painting Lady Jane Grey at the Place of Her Execution was part of the Academy's summer exhibition in 1839 and secured Hart's election to the Royal Academy.
He went on to become the Royal Academy's Professor of Painting and then its librarian.
'Incredible story'
Mark Pomeroy, archivist at the Royal Academy of Arts, said: "For a long time, Hart was probably the most prominent British Jew as a celebrity in British society - certainly in the 1840s, 50s and 60s.
"He was frequently written up in the Jewish Chronicle as a man of great prominence and someone to be hugely proud of.
"A figure of public note, a Jewish figure of public note, showing that they could do more than the prejudiced opinions that were so rife in British society."
The painting will be on show at The Box in Plymouth on Saturday 30 September and Sunday 1 October.
Ms Pomery said: "He [Hart] should be celebrated in his home town, Plymouth, and he should be celebrated for being the first Jewish Royal Academician.
"That is an incredible story.
"These untold narratives are part of the lives of all of us and actually part of our histories."
