Torbay Council seeks views on 20-year plan
Torbay Council is asking residents for their views on its plans for the next 20 years.
The council's draft Community and Corporate Plan sets out its vision going forward to 2043, and all residents and businesses are invited to comment on the proposals.
It covers areas ranging from housing and the economy to skill levels and town centre safety.
The consultation is now live online and closes on Sunday 29 October.
As the plan sets out a long-term vision, the council is encouraging younger people to have their say on whether or not they agree with the proposals.
Councillor Dave Thomas, Leader of Torbay Council, said; "We want to see a healthy, happy, and prosperous Torbay.
"We want to be a council that delivers for our people and the place that we are proud to call home.
"By putting residents at the heart of our Community and Corporate Plan we can ensure Torbay is a place where everyone can feel included, valued, and benefits from investment."
The council added that all responses would be considered before a final version of the plan was adopted and published.
