Campaigners fight for future of Devon pavilion
Campaigners gathered at a seaside resort in Devon to fight for the future of its iconic pavilion.
Torquay Pavilion has been closed for over a decade and a group established to battle for its restoration said delays had led to the listed building's deterioration.
The community group appealed for immediate repairs, a temporary cover, and to be consulted over future plans.
Torbay Council said it was a priority to find a solution.
Paul Fraser from Save Torquay Pavilion said at the event on Saturday: "You have got a lot of damage going on inside.
"To the structural steel framework, there's a lot of corrosion."
He added: "We are calling to cover the building, which is what should have happened years ago, and for emergency repairs."
He said the community would also like to be consulted on future plans.
The building on the resort's harbourside was first opened on Saturday 17 August 1912 as a concert hall, cinema and theatre.
It received Grade II listed status in 1973 before in later years being converted into a skating rink and a shopping arcade.
However, it was closed to the public in 2012.
Torbay Council was given town fund money in 2022 for a feasibility study to see how it could bring the Torquay Pavilion "back to life".
Chris Lewis, cabinet member for place, development and economic growth and deputy council leader, said: "We are looking at doing temporary repairs to the roof.
"What we don't want to do is put an umbrella over the top which we've had a quote for for over £2m."
A Torbay Council spokesperson said: "Torbay Council is in the early stages of commercially sensitive discussions that explore options to ensure the best future is secured for the Grade II Listed Pavilion building."It's a priority of the council to find a solution that prevents further deterioration of the building, which is of historic and cultural significance to Torquay. "Once these discussions have concluded, we will be in a position to share more information with the community on plans to bring the Pavilion back into use."
