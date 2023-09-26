Hemerdon mining firm faces fight over ending cap on lorries
- Published
A tungsten mining company faces a battle with local residents over plans to transport lorry loads of aggregate.
Tungsten West has applied to remove a cap on moving aggregate from the Hemerdon mine near Plympton, Devon.
Councillor Patrick Nicholson has urged local people to object, saying there will be "hundreds" of lorries a week.
Tungsten West said the number of lorries would be no more than the 50 a day it is already allowed "irrespective of the removal of the tonnage cap".
The mining firm said in its application to Devon County Council it wants to "remove weekly and annual tonnage caps on the export of secondary aggregates".
It also wants to introduce restrictions on hours of exports from 0700-17:00 on weekdays, with no exports at the weekend and on bank holidays.
Hemerdon mine is thought to have the world's fourth largest tungsten reserve, but tungsten mining also produces thousands of tonnes of aggregate like granite which is currently held on site.
'Totally unacceptable'
The new application to the county council follows a halt last November to plans to transport aggregate from the site after there were about 400 objections.
Mr Nicholson, who represents Plympton St Mary ward on Plymouth City Council, said: "It is bitterly disappointing that the community has once again got to go through the aggro of objecting to something that's totally unacceptable.
"It's vital that we preserve Plympton's local environment and protect future generations from hundreds of additional vehicle movements a day coming through our community."
He added: "We don't need additional secondary aggregate providers like Tungsten West.
"Therefore it would be better for Tungsten West to recognise that and to walk away without further jeopardising an impact on those people that live nearest the site."
Rose Hamley, chair of Plympton and St Mary Neighbourhood Forum, said: "I am quite horrified at more lorries, they are absolutely massive and they are destroying the roads.
"Local people just do not want it to happen, it is destroying our way of life."
'Global significance'
Tungsten West said in a statement: "Tungsten West will remain limited to 50 HGV movements per day irrespective of the removal of the tonnage cap."
A "small increase" of 0.5% from current movements was set against "the benefits that will be afforded to Devon as a result of our aggregate sales".
It forecast that 77% of the material would be sold within 25 miles (40km) of the mine, "cementing it as a locally sourced and locally utilised resource".
The firm added: "Whilst the global significance of Hemerdon extends far beyond our immediate surroundings, we are utterly committed to permitting and operating the project in a way that respects and promotes the local community and environment, and we are happy to speak to any individual concerned with our proposals."
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.