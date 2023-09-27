North Devon anti-social behaviour powers could increase
- Published
North Devon residents are having their say on increased measures to combat antisocial behaviour.
The Public Spaces Protection Order (PSPO) in Barnstaple and Ilfracombe gives police and council officials powers to disperse two or more people.
North Devon Council is now consulting on moving on individuals as well.
The PSPO area could also be expanded in Barnstaple to include Rotary Gardens and Portmarsh, said the local authority.
Breach of the PSPO carries a £100 fixed penalty, with non-payment potentially leading to legal proceedings and fines of up to £1,000.
Councillor Ian Roome, leader of North Devon Council, said the PSPO "allows us to directly address conduct that can have a detrimental impact on people's lives, so I would encourage people to take part in the consultation".
The consultation is open until 6 November.
Follow BBC News South West on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to spotlight@bbc.co.uk.