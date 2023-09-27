Windfarm cables planned at Saunton Sands beach car park
Underground cables for a floating wind farm off the North Devon coast have been proposed near one of north Devon's most popular surfing beaches.
The plans submitted to North Devon Council envisage underground cables being laid from Saunton Sands car park to a new substation at East Yelland.
North Devon councillors said they would be seeking reassurances that environmental damage would be minimal.
The 100 megawatts (MW) White Cross project is about 50km off the coast.
But some local residents are concerned about potential disturbance to the environment and wildlife from the installation of the cables and the increase in traffic.
They said a substantial number of lorry movements a day will go through the area for two years.
Saunton Sands is backed by one of the largest sand dune systems in Britain, the Unesco-protected Braunton Burrows Biosphere Reserve, which has a diversity of plant and animal life.
The rights for the White Cross development were secured from The Crown Estate in 2021 as a test and demonstration site, said the Local Democracy Reporting Service (LDRS).
The project with eight turbines is expected to be fully operational in 2026/27 once a final investment decision is made next year.
Councillor Neil Denton said: "There is no such thing as no harm.
"Whilst this windfarm is potentially beneficial long term, in the short term it needs to be highly monitored.
"I would hope that any negative environmental implications would be kept to a minimum."
White Cross Offshore Wind said: "A full environmental impact assessment has been undertaken.
"Potential impacts associated with the cable route will be temporary, lasting during the construction period only.
"Any visual impacts from the substation will be mitigated over time as the landscaping and planting matures."
