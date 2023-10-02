Drop-ins held for Devon communities hit by flash-flooding
People affected by flash-flooding in Devon will be able to attend a series of drop-in sessions.
Roads and businesses were flooded by torrential rain leading to widespread disruption on 17 September.
As part of the recovery effort, people will be able to attend sessions in October at Kenton and Topsham to seek advice and discuss resilience measures.
A third session is also being arranged at Harberton, near Totnes, where a woman was rescued by neighbours.
The drop-in sessions already arranged will be held at:
- Victory Hall, Kenton, on 3 October, from 15:15-19:15 BST
- Matthews Hall, Topsham, on 4 October, from 14:00-19:00
Devon County Council said more than 200 homes were flooded during the rainfall.
At the time, Exeter Airport was forced to close when its terminal flooded.
Exeter was one of the wettest places in the country on 17 September, with 63.8mm (2.6in) of rain recorded, said the Met Office.
There were also reports of flooding at the South Devon School of Gymnastics in Paignton and the Passage House Inn in Topsham.
People in one south Devon village also came together to rescue an elderly woman who was trapped in an upstairs bedroom in her home following the floods.
Some 50 villagers helped 95-year-old Betty Baldwin when the ground floor of her home in Harberton, near Totnes, flooded in the early hours.
Devon County Council said it was working with the Environment Agency, Exeter City Council, South Hams District Council, Teignbridge District Council and the Environment Agency to organise the drop-in events.
