Saltash Tunnel drivers face new penalising speed cameras
New cameras in a major road tunnel mean motorists speeding through it face being penalised for the first time.
Cameras installed in the Saltash Tunnel near Plymouth in 2004 have only been used for monitoring vehicles' speed, not prosecuting drivers for speeding.
They are now being replaced with average speed cameras as part of a £20m upgrade to the 35-year-old tunnel.
The tunnel is the main gateway to and from south east Cornwall for drivers on the A38 crossing the Tamar Bridge.
About 38,000 vehicles pass through the tunnel every day, according to National Highways.
The speed cameras found that 25% of all drivers were exceeding the speed limit in a 2005 study by National Highways' predecessor the Highways Agency, in the latest available figures.
The existing cameras were installed on the tunnel roof for evaluation purposes.
New cameras on poles outside the tunnel will be installed during the upgrade work, the bulk of which will take place in 2024.
A new speed limit of 50mph will also replace a 70mph limit from the western exit to Carkeel roundabout.
Julian Mitchell from National Highways said: "These cameras are 20 years old, they were put in 2004 so it's old technology.
"We do know that monitoring of speeds through the tunnel in general works - the speed is the biggest mitigating factor for the safety of the tunnel."
About 10km of cables will be replaced in the major refurbishment.
Mr Mitchell accepted the road closures would be "frustrating" for drivers and said "we will get it done as quickly as possible"
Saltash tunnel closures
The tunnel will be closed on weeknights, from 20:00 BST to 06:00, between Monday 18 September and Friday 7 October, with traffic diverted via the B3271 and North Road
For the speed reduction scheme, the Saltash tunnel and A38 to the Carkeel roundabout will be closed overnight on weeknights only, between Monday 2 October and Tuesday 24 October
From 25 October to 7 November two-way traffic signals will be in place overnight on the B3271 and North Road
The final phase of work will see weeknight overnight closures of the tunnel and the A38 up to Carkeel roundabout between 8 November and 20 December, with two-way traffic signals continuing along the B3271 and North Road, overnight only.