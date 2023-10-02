Devon and Cornwall: Flu vaccine urged for vulnerable groups
- Published
Vulnerable people such as the elderly are being urged to get vaccinated against flu as winter approaches.
Data from 2022 shows that the flu vaccine prevented about 25,000 hospitalisations in England, said the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA).
It is encouraging all eligible groups in the South West to take up both the flu and Covid-19 vaccines.
They can be booked online via the NHS website, by downloading the NHS App, or by calling 119 for free.
Flu can be serious and even fatal for pregnant women, young children and people with certain chronic health conditions, said the UKHSA.
Last year more than 14,000 excess deaths from flu were recorded.
Vaccines minister Maria Caulfield said: "Flu placed a greater burden on hospitals than Covid last year, so it's essential that we all take part in reducing pressure on the health system by booking our Covid and flu jabs as soon as possible to keep ourselves and our loved ones safe from infection."