MA degree in magic is 'history from new perspective'
A degree in magic being offered by a university is about looking at ideas in ways that may have been "neglected" by scholars, its course leader has said.
The University of Exeter is starting an MA in Magic and Occult Science.
Course leader Prof Emily Selove told BBC Radio 4's Today programme the course would look at "the history of science, philosophy, religion and literature from a new perspective".
The one-year programme starts in September 2024.
The university said the course would offer an opportunity to study the history and impact of witchcraft and magic around the world on society and science.
Academics with expertise in history, literature, philosophy, archaeology, sociology, psychology, drama and religion would show the role of magic on both the West and the East, the university added.
'Knee-jerk reaction'
Prof Selove said such studies offered "a different perspective, one that had been neglected by recent scholarship".
She told the BBC: "People can have a knee-jerk reaction when they hear the word 'magic,' which has led to the neglect of a lot of very important texts and trends in the history of ideas.
"The study of magic is growing within and outside academia and part of that is because people are looking for new ways to think about our relationships with other human cultures and with the natural world.
"Some of the ideas that our ancestors were using, where we have kind of thrown the baby out with the bath water, are interesting philosophical thoughts and they might offer us a new way to look at society."
The university said the course could prepare students for careers in teaching, counselling, mentoring, heritage and museum work, work in libraries, tourism, arts organisations or the publishing industry, among other areas.