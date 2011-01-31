A customer was held a knifepoint during an attempted robbery at a Dorset shop.

The offender, who had a scarf wrapped around his face, burst into the One Stop store in Anchor Road, Bournemouth, on Saturday night.

He demanded money from the till and threatened the customer with a knife before he later fled empty handed.

The customer was not injured in the incident. The offender was also wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Police have appealed for witnesses.