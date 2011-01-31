Customer held at knifepoint in Dorset One Stop raid
- 31 January 2011
A customer was held a knifepoint during an attempted robbery at a Dorset shop.
The offender, who had a scarf wrapped around his face, burst into the One Stop store in Anchor Road, Bournemouth, on Saturday night.
He demanded money from the till and threatened the customer with a knife before he later fled empty handed.
The customer was not injured in the incident. The offender was also wearing a dark-coloured hooded top and grey tracksuit bottoms.
Police have appealed for witnesses.