Firefighters have tackled a blaze on a large new £7m luxury motor yacht in Poole Harbour in Dorset.

They were called to the Sunseeker boatyard on New Quay Road, Hamworthy, late on Friday night.

The 34m (112ft) Sunseeker motor cruiser was completely destroyed but nobody was hurt.

More than 50 firefighters and six fire engines were involved and the cause of the blaze is being investigated by both the fire service and Dorset Police.

Station manager Michael Cox, of Dorset Fire and Rescue Service, said they arrived to find a severe fire on the flybridge and inside the accommodation space.

Destined for Mexico

He added: "The vessel's out of the water, it's moored on the dockside where it's been sat on cradles, which has hampered access to the actual vessel itself.

"Neighbouring boats that had been parked and moored adjacent to the vessel on fire have been moved with no damage, including the RNLI towing away a 40m motor yacht."

Mr Cox said there had been no oil spillage into the harbour but the fire took several hours to put out.

Stewart McIntyre, managing director of Sunseeker, said the boat was worth £7m and was due to be shipped to its new owner in Mexico in the next few weeks.