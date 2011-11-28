The Good Natured to play free gig
Fresh from recording in Sweden, The Good Natured from Berkshire are heading to Reading for a free gig on Saturday 10 December.
The electro trio fronted by Sarah McIntosh performed as special guests on the BBC Introducing stage at Glastonbury this year, despite suffering from a broken foot.
Described as synth-noir, the band signed to EMI Parlophone earlier this year and have been invited by Oh Land as the support on their European tour.
Sarah first appeared on BBC Introducing Berkshire when she was a teenager and has been supported by the BBC nationally with early radio plays from Huw Stephens on Radio One.
After a string of acclaimed self produced early releases the band released Skeleton EP on Parlophone in July 2011.
The Good Natured play the Oakford Social Club, Blagrave Street, Reading on Saturday 10 December.