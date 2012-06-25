Southport coach crash death man was soldier
A man who died when he was struck by a coach in Dorset was a soldier, the Ministry of Defence (MoD) has said.
Matthew James Cottrell, 24, from Southport, Merseyside, was struck by a coach on the A35 near Bloxworth in the early hours of Saturday.
An inquest opened and adjourned in Bournemouth earlier heard that he was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of his death was given as "unascertained" while the coroner awaited toxicology results.
Following the incident, Dorset Police said Mr Cottrell had suffered fatal head injuries.
The MoD would not give further details about the soldier or the crash, which happened near Morden Park Corner at about 03:00 BST.
Part of the A35 was closed for eight hours as police carried out investigations.
The Excelsior Coaches-owned vehicle was going to Weymouth to collect passengers, and was empty at the time of the crash. The 55-year-old driver was uninjured.
Police are appealing for witnesses.