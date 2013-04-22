Anvil Head cliff climber airlifted to hospital after fall
A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling as he attempted to scale cliffs on the Dorset coast.
It is believed the 29-year-old man slipped while attached to a rope and struck the cliff, at Anvil Head near Swanage.
A Portland Coastguard spokesman said the climber sustained chest, back and slight head injuries in the fall on Sunday afternoon.
He was winched onto a rescue helicopter and taken to hospital in Dorchester.
