Anvil Head cliff climber airlifted to hospital after fall

The climber was airlifted from cliffs at Anvil Point

A climber has been airlifted to hospital after falling as he attempted to scale cliffs on the Dorset coast.

It is believed the 29-year-old man slipped while attached to a rope and struck the cliff, at Anvil Head near Swanage.

A Portland Coastguard spokesman said the climber sustained chest, back and slight head injuries in the fall on Sunday afternoon.

He was winched onto a rescue helicopter and taken to hospital in Dorchester.

