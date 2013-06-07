Image caption Reece James died from a single gunshot wound to the head

Three men from London have been jailed for their part in the death of a 21-year-old man who was shot in a flat in Dorset last year.

Reece James, 21, died at the flat in Roumelia Lane, Boscombe, on 25 July.

Kieron Wellington, 30, Wayne Stephenson, 34, and Keifer Hutchinson, 23, were each sentenced to 16 years.

They, along with a fourth man, Jarome Parkinson, 25, were found guilty of manslaughter on Thursday following a trial at Winchester Crown Court.

Parkinson will be sentenced on 5 July.