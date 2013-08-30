Dorset

Tribute to Rosie Evans, woman killed in Dorset caravan-towing crash

  • 30 August 2013
Rosie Evans
Image caption Rosie Evans's family said they had received many "lovely tributes"

The family of a 48-year-old Poole woman who died after a car crash in Dorset have paid tribute to her.

Rosie Evans was hurt when the Land Rover Discovery she was a passenger in, which was towing a caravan, crashed and rolled across the A35.

It happened near the village of Askerswell just before 13:00 BST on 24 August. She died three days later.

Her family said: "Losing her has left a hole in our hearts and our lives that we will never be able to fill."

They described her as "such a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend".

The driver, a 52-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. A boy, aged 11 was unhurt in the accident.

Dorset Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.

