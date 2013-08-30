Tribute to Rosie Evans, woman killed in Dorset caravan-towing crash
The family of a 48-year-old Poole woman who died after a car crash in Dorset have paid tribute to her.
Rosie Evans was hurt when the Land Rover Discovery she was a passenger in, which was towing a caravan, crashed and rolled across the A35.
It happened near the village of Askerswell just before 13:00 BST on 24 August. She died three days later.
Her family said: "Losing her has left a hole in our hearts and our lives that we will never be able to fill."
They described her as "such a wonderful wife, mother, daughter, sister and friend".
The driver, a 52-year-old man, suffered minor injuries. A boy, aged 11 was unhurt in the accident.
Dorset Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the crash.