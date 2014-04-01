Human remains found in Bournemouth golf course tree
More human remains have been found in a tree on a golf course, a day after a dog discovered an arm.
Dorset Police said body parts were found in a "hard to reach location" up a tree at Meyrick Park Golf Club in Bournemouth, shortly after 12:00 BST.
The dog had brought remains of an arm and hand to its owner from a wooded area near the fourth hole on Monday.
The body has not been identified nor its gender determined but police said the remains were decomposed.
Dorset Police said the body parts were found 40ft (12m) up a tree in a "secluded wooded area off the main golf course", after a specialist team of sniffer dogs from South Wales Police were brought in to help the investigation.
Det Insp Mark Samuel said he thought the remains had been there for "more than weeks, I'd estimate months".
"We're not treating it as suspicious. We are keeping an open mind and trying to find out what happened and identify this person," he added.
He said unsolved missing persons reports were being investigated.
The area has remained sealed off while further forensic examinations and a recovery operation are carried out.
A police spokeswoman had said the arm initially found "was not wrapped or covered and did not have any identifying features on it".