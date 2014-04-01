Body in flat named as Kuwaiti student, Mashael Albasman, 25
- Published
A woman found dead in a flat in Bournemouth was a Kuwaiti student who came to the UK in November, police have revealed.
The body of Mashael Albasman, 25, was found in a first-floor flat in St Michael's Road on Sunday.
Police were called to what they described as a "serious incident" in the property shortly after noon.
A 58-year-old man was later arrested on suspicion of murder and remains in custody.
Police said the man was in the flat and had suffered injuries that needed hospital treatment.
Det Insp Stewart Balmer, of Dorset's Major Crime Investigation Team, said: "We know that the victim and the arrested man are known to each other.
"It is the circumstances leading up to Mashael's death that are the focus of our enquiries."
Police have urged anyone with information to contact detectives.