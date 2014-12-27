Bournemouth woman, 83, mugged for £20 on Christmas Day

The woman walked along Wimborne Road before turning into Meyrick Park Crescent

An 83-year-old woman was mugged for £20 in a "callous and violent attack" as she went for a walk on Christmas Day morning, police have said.

The woman left home at about 11:30 BST for a walk before Christmas lunch when she was pushed to the ground by a man in Meyrick Park Crescent, Bournemouth.

He wrenched her handbag from her grasp and left her lying on the pavement.

Passers-by found the woman, who had to spend Christmas Day in hospital with a fractured wrist.

The woman's purse and bank cards were recovered but "a little over £20 in cash was missing", police said.

She told officers she walked past a white man sitting on a low wall outside a guest house moments before the attack.

He is described as in his 20s, of average height and slim. He had dark hair and was wearing dark clothing.

