Bournemouth vet fined over pet dogs' 'horrifically matted' fur
A vet who allowed her two dogs' fur to become "horrifically matted" has been fined £620.
Kerstin Vockert, 56, director of Ark Aid Veterinary Centre, in Bournemouth, admitted failing to meet their welfare needs.
RSPCA inspectors found cocker spaniel Millie and shih tzu Happy with matted fur "covered in urine and faeces".
The animal charity said Vockert told Bournemouth magistrates she had difficulty grooming her pets.
Inspectors visited Vockert's home in Sopley, Hampshire, last September and found the dogs.
When they returned the next day, Vockert had put Millie down.
'Huge amount of discomfort'
Happy, who had to have an eye removed and is blind in his other eye, has since been rehomed.
Inspector Patrick Bailey said: "I have dealt with numerous matted dogs in my career with the RSPCA but I have never seen any as horrifically matted as Millie was.
"Both dogs had terribly matted fur which was covered in urine and faeces and Happy had to be completely shaved."
He said both dogs would have been in a "huge amount of discomfort".
The RSPCA said Vockert had previously been given advice on the importance of grooming, in 2012.
Vockert admitted failing to meet the dogs' needs between 17 June and 17 September 2014.
She was also ordered to pay £300 costs and a £62 victim surcharge.