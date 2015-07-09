AFC Bournemouth stadium renamed for sponsors Vitality

AFC Bournemouth, led by manager Eddie Howe and chairman Jeff Mostyn, have never been in the Premier League before

New sponsors have won the right to rename Bournemouth's stadium ahead of the club's first matches in the Premier League.

The newly-named Vitality Stadium will host AFC Bournemouth's first match of the 2015/16 season against Aston Villa.

The ground, traditionally known as Dean Court. was later renamed Seward Stadium and Goldsands Stadium.

The agreement with the health and life insurance firm takes effect immediately.

The club's commercial director Rob Mitchell said: "We are thrilled to announce Vitality Stadium will be our home as we start the new season."

The ground was originally named Dean Court and is in King's Park Drive
