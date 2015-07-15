Woman jailed for stealing £100k from grandmother
- Published
A woman who stole £105,000 from her "frail" grandmother's care fund and used it to buy property has been jailed for 18 months.
Sheila Boon, 55, transferred money from her relative, who was in a nursing home in Bournemouth, to herself.
She then claimed her grandmother had no money and made claims for care costs to the local borough council.
Boon, of Weybridge, Surrey, had denied fraud by abuse of position but was found guilty after a three-week trial.
She was sentenced at Bournemouth Crown Court on Monday.
Boon spent the money on property, travel expenses and tried to buy a car, police said.
Det Sgt Paul Smith, of Dorset Police, said the investigation into Boon had been "protracted and difficult" due to the fact the victim could not be interviewed "because of her age and frailties".
"The defendant took the decision to secure her inheritance and invested her relative's money without her consent before it was all spent on care fees," he said.
Andy Sharp, service director for adult social care at Bournemouth Borough Council, said: "Elderly residents can be particularly vulnerable to financial fraud and in this case we referred the case to our safeguarding team and the police to progress."