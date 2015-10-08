Lyme Regis charity Christmas pudding race cancelled
A charity Christmas pudding race in Dorset has been cancelled due to time pressures, its organisers have said.
The annual event in December involves teams of six tackling an obstacle course on the seafront in Lyme Regis while carrying a Christmas pudding.
Organisers said: "We have a very small committee and cannot commit the time needed to organise the event."
The event, which has been running for three years, has raised £11,000 for Cancer Research UK to date.
In a statement on the pudding race's Facebook page organisers said: "We appreciate that our supporters will be disappointed, but we feel it is the right thing to do."
It is hoped the event will be staged again in 2016.
